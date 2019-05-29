× JetBlue to move all flights to San Diego Airport’s Terminal 1

SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport announced Wednesday that JetBlue Airways will relocate its flights to Terminal 1 next week.

The move is part of the Airport Development Plan to support future growth and current airport operations by shuffling the locations of several carriers that service the airport. In January, Alaska, Spirit, Allegiant and Sun Country airlines all moved their operations between the airport’s two terminals. Eventually, the airport plans to replace Terminal 1, which has been in operation for 51 years.

JetBlue is the seventh-largest airline at San Diego International, offering year-round flights to Boston, New York and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, out of Terminal 2. The airline has been active at San Diego International since 2003.

JetBlue will move to Terminal 1’s west wing, using gates 11-18. Spirit, Allegiant and Sun Country will also share the gates with JetBlue. The move is effective June 5, according to the airport.