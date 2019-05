View this post on Instagram

Buckle up!!!! I finally get to share our journey through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!!! πŸ’«πŸŽ₯ Apologizing in advance for sharing something basically every ten minutes πŸ’πŸΌβ€β™€οΈπŸ€©πŸ˜‰ #pinchme #starwars #galaxysedge #disneyland #herewego @fox5sandiego @disneyland