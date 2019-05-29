× Boy caught on camera scraping off car’s logo in Eastlake

CHULA VISTA, Calif — A strange pair of thefts has left one Chula Vista resident searching for answers. And while the possessions stolen are inexpensive, the thefts have left one car owner confused and annoyed.

Christopher Gutierrez, who owns the targeted car, said he’s seen the same male minor on camera defacing his family’s 2018 Toyota Camry SE on two separate occasions. Even more concerning, the incidents happened in broad daylight.

Surveillance video from Gutierrez shows the boy walking his dog in the Eastlake Vistas community of Chula Vista. He can be seen scanning the area before removing the model lettering from the rear of the car. He returned a day later around 9 a.m. and removed the “SE” lettering from the car as well.

Gutierrez turned to a local Facebook group where other community members recalled seeing a group of kids vandalizing a nearby country club.

It turns out, this is a trending crime across the country. A quick google search revealed that stealing car badges is one of the top auto-related crimes nationwide.

Gutierrez reached out to Chula Vista Police Department who said patrols would be increased in the area.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.