At least 23 people killed in Mexico bus crash

Posted 10:15 PM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16PM, May 29, 2019

Rescuers and firemen work after a crash between a bus carrying catholic pilgrims and a semi-trailer on a mountain road in Veracruz close to Maltrata on May 29, 2019 in Veracruz, Mexico. Pilgrims were returning home in Chiapas after visiting Mexico City's Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (Photo by Guillermo Carreon/Getty Images)

VERACRUZ, Mexico — At least 23 people were killed when a bus carrying Catholic pilgrims hit a cargo truck and erupted in flames in southeast Mexico, authorities said.

The collision took place in the state of Veracruz near the municipality of Maltrata, the state government said. The pilgrims were returning home to the Archdiocese of Tuxtla in Chiapas after visiting Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, according to Mexican federal police.

Thirty people involved in the crash have been transported to a local hospital, said the Civil Protection Department of Veracruz.

“In a coordinated manner, the Task Forces of the Veracruz Government will work in the care of the accident that occurred,” the Veracruz state government said on Twitter.

“We continue to provide support to the people who were involved in the tragedy.”

