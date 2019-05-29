× Armed Services YMCA to hold inaugural Military Spouse Symposium

SAN DIEGO — The Armed Services YMCA will hold its inaugural Military Spouse Symposium Wednesday, offering local military spouses a chance to network and discuss the challenges they face.

The event is open to spouses of active duty, reserve, Gold Star and retired military members and will feature various workshops, guest speakers, a resource fair and live entertainment. More than 200 military spouses are expected to attend the event, according to the organization. Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, the commander of U.S. Navy Region Southwest, will serve as the event’s main guest speaker.

“According to the 2018 Blue Star Family Survey, the top stressors for military spouses are employment, child education and the impact of deployments on children,” said Tim Ney, the executive director of San Diego’s Armed Services YMCA. “The symposium helps connect our military spouses to vital resources to strengthen our military family.”

The Military Spouse Symposium will be held at Murphy Canyon Chapel at 3200 Santo Road beginning at 8:30 a.m.