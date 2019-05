SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire crews are battling three separate brush fires along state Route 94 in the rural East County community of Dulzura, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

The fires are between Otay Lakes and Freezer roads.

SR-94 is closed between Otay Lakes and Barrett Lakes roads.

.@calfiresandiego is at scene of 3 separate vegetation fires on Hwy 94 between Otay Lakes Rd and Freezer Rd in the community of Dulzura. Hwy 94 is closed in the area of the fire.#94Fire pic.twitter.com/iXCEnmIMK0 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 29, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.