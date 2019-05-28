Sweetwater Union High School District calls for bus transportation cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- The Sweetwater Union High School District is getting ready to drastically cut back on the amount of bus service it provides to students.

In the case of San Ysidro High School, 20 of 22 routes could be eliminated.

The district says it's getting back to an old policy of only providing transportation to students who live 3.5 miles or more from school.

Some parents are not happy with the plan.

"My concern is the safety issue. Where I live it’s about three and a half miles one way for my daughter to have to go to school," said Sara McIntosh, whose daughter attends Olympian High School.

In McIntosh's case, she pays $400 per year for bus transportation.

The district says even with some parents paying for busing, it can't go on subsidizing the service. The bus cutbacks are one way the district is trying to save money as it tries to get back on solid financial ground.