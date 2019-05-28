Shopping cart fire spreads to Linda Vista family care facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A fire broke out in a shopping cart Tuesday morning and spread to a nearby business in Linda Vista.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived to San Diego Family Care Center at 6973 Linda Vista Rd around 5 a.m. and were able to put out most of the flames within an hour. The fire started in shopping carts but soon after spread to the nearby health facility.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was called to investigate.

Damage estimates to the property have yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.