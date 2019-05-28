San Ysidro Health and Mountain Health announce partnership

SAN DIEGO — San Ysidro Health announced Tuesday that it has entered into a management agreement with Mountain Health to take over administrative duties and expand health care services to residents in eastern San Diego County.

Last month, Mountain Health reached out to local health care organizations seeking a collaborative clinic partner to support Mountain Health’s intent to expand its services in the east county cities and towns it serves. San Ysidro Health’s Board of Trustees responded to the request and the two organizations began discussions to merge together.

“The Mountain Health Board of Directors and Executive team has agreed to accept San Ysidro Health’s consolidation proposal,” said Mountain Health CEO Judith Shaplin. “We felt strongly that San Ysidro Health’s history, values, and organizational mission are highly compatible with those of Mountain Health.”

Mountain Health originated in Campo in 1974 and later expanded to Jacumba and Alpine, becoming one of the main health care providers in San Diego County’s Mountain Empire region. The organization also has locations in Escondido, San Diego and Santee.

According to the two organizations, San Ysidro Health will continue overseeing Mountain Health’s operations in an administrative role while it determines the feasibility of a formal affiliation agreement. Once consolidated, the two organizations will provide health care to roughly 105,000 patients at Mountain Health clinics each year.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Mountain Health as it aligns with our mission to improve the well-being of the communities we serve with access for all,” said San Ysidro Health President and CEO Kevin Mattson. “As San Ysidro Health continues to celebrate 50 years of service, we are committed to helping organizations keep their doors open, expanding our reach and supporting more communities to achieve positive health outcomes.”