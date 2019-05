Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- San Diego Urban Wineries are preparing for their fifth annual "Sip the City" weekend.

The event will be held May 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Headquarters at Seaport Village and will feature live music.

Tabitha Lipkin spoke to Gianni Buonomo to learn more about the upcoming event.

‘Sip the city’ is happening this weekend celebrating urban wineries! Did you know Urban wineries are all around us?! They do it all (barreling, bottling, and tasting) in urban environments around the San Diego! 🍷🍷🍷@fox5sandiego #SoSanDiego pic.twitter.com/Housr4wGb4 — Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) May 28, 2019