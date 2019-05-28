San Diego school board votes to support bill that would pause charter school growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted 3-0 Tuesday in favor of a resolution to support a California assembly bill that would put a moratorium on charter school expansion and call for more transparency and oversight of charter schools.

There was plenty of opposition and support from local parents who packed the evening meeting to give their input on how they believed the school board should weigh in.

Many charter school parents feared this means their schools would be shut down, but board members clarified the legislation would only put a pause on the growth of any new charter schools.

California Governor Gavin Newsom created a task force to take a closer look at charter school operations and finances, which San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten is a part of.

"Given the fact that we already have a state commission that is taking a look at it, we don’t need to weigh in on it. Let them do their jobs," said school board president Sharon Whitehurst-Payne.

For that reason, Whitehurst-Payne chose to abstain from the vote.

The remaining three board members present all voted in support of the resolution and state legislation.

Assembly bill 1506 is still actively moving through the state assembly. A third reading of the bill has been called for after recent amendments.