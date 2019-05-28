Poway breaks ground on housing project for adults with disabilities

City of Poway broke ground on a new housing complex for adults with developmental disabilities on May 28, 2019.

The affordable housing development known as Villa de Vida Poway is a collaboration of nonprofit Mercy Housing California and Pasadena-based Villa de Vida. The space is located on Poway Housing Authority property along Oak Knoll Road and is expected to be completed in late 2020.

The project received a financial boost last October when San Diego County approved a $4.5 million loan to break ground on the property. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the county’s Innovative Housing Trust Fund provided the money.

Mercy Housing California and Villa de Vida said rent projections for a single-person household range from $547 to $913, with each resident paying 30% or less of their income for rent. The complex is expected to have 50 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units, as well as outdoor courtyards, multi-purpose spaces, exercise rooms, laundry rooms and a common kitchen.

