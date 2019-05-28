Number of flu cases at local migrant shelter jumps to 47

SAN DIEGO — Twelve new cases of influenza-like illnesses among undocumented immigrants have been reported at a local shelter, county health officials said Tuesday.

That brings the number of immigrants displaying symptoms at a downtown shelter to 47 since dozens began arriving daily last week from a federal facility in McAllen, Texas, where a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy died of the flu while in federal custody several days ago.

Federal officials shut down the Texas facility for cleaning after the outbreak and began moving the detainees to San Diego.

The first of those transfers arrived in San Diego on May 19. By May 23, at least 16 people were experiencing flu symptoms at the shelter, a refurbished courthouse opened in March to house undocumented migrants.

Officials have reported several new cases of migrants experiencing flu-like symptoms in the last week, bringing the tally to 47 Tuesday afternoon.

Fourteen families — 15 people in all — remain quarantined at various hotels in San Diego.

San Diego has seen 27 separate flu outbreaks at long-term, group or detention facilities so far this flu season, county health officials said.