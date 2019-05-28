Mountain lion killed after boy attacked in Rancho Peñasquitos canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Wildlife officers killed a mountain lion Tuesday after a 4-year-old boy was attacked in a Rancho Peñasquitos canyon the previous day.

The attack happened around 2:25 p.m. Monday near Park Village and Mannix roads, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Wildlife officers investigating the scene following the attack were approached by a mountain lion who displayed no fear of them, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said. Officers immediately killed the adult female mountain lion to ensure public safety. Officials said the mountain lion was likely a lone animal whose home range included the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve.

Samples of the boy's clothing and the mountain lion's carcass were collected and sent to wild forensics specialists to confirm if the same big cat was responsible for the boy's attack. The state agency is likely to receive confirmation within days. Until then, community trails within the preserve will remain closed.

"We do not relocate them because that animal will be a problem somewhere else," Lieutenant Scott Bringman said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The hospital released an update Tuesday on the boy's recovery.

"The 4-year-old boy is in good condition, recovering well from his injuries and expected to be released from the hospital soon," Media Relations Officer Carlos F. Delgado said. "The family requests privacy at this time. No further updates will be available."

In light of public safety concerns, Bringman recommended people avoid trails surrounded by wildlife in the early mornings and late afternoons. Individuals should also avoid traveling on the trails alone, Bringman said.

"If you see any sort of animal, don't run," Bringman said. "Act as big as you can. Throw rocks. Yell at it."