Man killed in trailer fire in rural San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A blaze broke out early Tuesday morning in a trailer northeast of Pala, killing a man who lived inside, authorities said.

The fire in the 37000 block of Magee Road was reported shortly after midnight, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Hampton said.

Firefighters responded and found a single-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames, Sanchez said.

Crews doused the flames, then searched the trailer and found a man dead inside, Sanchez said.

The age and name of the victim were not immediately available.

Investigators from the sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit were sent to the scene, and an investigation in the cause of the blaze was underway this morning.