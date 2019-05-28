Imperial Beach reopens after water contamination scare

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health lifted its water closure for Imperial Beach Tuesday.

The closure was lifted Tuesday afternoon after water testing found that sewage-contaminated water flow from the Tijuana River is no longer affecting that stretch of shoreline. Imperial Beach was closed Sunday due to concern over water contamination after a day of scattered rain showers.

Beach closures from the U.S.-Mexico border to the south end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach will remain in effect until testing shows the water is safe to contact.

Residents can find information on beach closures throughout the county by calling the county’s 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.