County libraries introduce digital library cards

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Library announced Tuesday it has a new way for county residents to access its digital archive.

The library said Tuesday morning county residents can now access all of the library’s digital content regardless of whether or not they have a physical library card.

“Instant Digital Card is just another way San Diego County residents can acquire a book to read or listen to on their cell phones, tablets or computers,” said County Library Director Migell Acosta.

The library grants access to the digital collection as soon as new digital users enter their name, San Diego zip code and phone number into the library’s database on its e-collection website. E-card holders do not have to be at a physical library location to access the collection.

San Diego County Library says almost 2,000 people have signed up for an Instant Digital Card since the service began on April 2.