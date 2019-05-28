Closing arguments begin in McStay family murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Closing arguments began Tuesday in the case against Charles Merritt who is accused of killing the McStay family who disappeared in 2010.

The bodies of Joseph McStay, his wife Summer, and their two young children were found buried in shallow graves in the Mojave Desert near Victorville in 2013.

Merritt, who was business partners with Joseph McStay, was arrested in connection to the murders in November 2014.

Merritt, who has opted to defend himself, faces the death penalty if convicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.