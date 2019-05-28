City unveils plan to turn old Mission Hills library into homeless housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Dozens of people packed the new Mission Hills library Tuesday to hear and discuss a proposal that would turn the old library into housing for the homeless.

The old library, located at 925 W. Washington St., is one of eight city-owned properties Mayor Kevin Faulconer wants to turn into permanent supporting housing. The site would potentially have 28 units along with services for people looking to get back on their feet.

Many people did not hold back as they expressed their displeasure with the proposal. Several people explained the existing homeless problem in the area.

One attendee said he is all for helping the homeless, but not at the old library.

"Why would we introduce the risk at the beginning of Mission Hills. We have facilities near the transit center where there is a psychiatric hospital on people would be close to other services," Jaime Gonzales said.

Another attendee, who lives in a supportive housing complex, said Mission Hills needs to consider this plan.

"People need to be where they're connected," Ellis Rose said. "Everyone used to be shoveled into East Village and they were cut off from everything else that they had. And you want to know why they are acting out. They are acting out the way that they've been treated by society."

City leaders are looking to plan another community meeting in the coming months.