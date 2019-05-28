Blaze breaks out at Oceanside fire station

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A fire broke out at an Oceanside fire station Tuesday morning.

When the blaze started at fire station No. 3 at 10 a.m., all crews were out of the station, according to Oceanside Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at 3101 Oceanside Blvd. within minutes and found light smoke coming from the back of the station. The fire was determined to have started in the second floor dorm area, which suffered some damage, according to fire officials.

No one was injured.

Vista Fire Department investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.

