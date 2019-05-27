Firefighter finishes mowing lawn for Oregon man who collapsed

GRESHAM, Ore. — After a Gresham man who was mowing his lawn collapsed, his family was surprised to see one of the firefighters who came to his rescue finishing the job.

JoAnn Weeks said her husband Steve had gone outside to mow the lawn at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. She said she started crafting and came back about an hour later, looked out the kitchen window and saw that her husband had collapsed.

“I looked out the window and I could see him lying on the ground just flat out like he was dead. It was horrible,” Weeks said. She went outside to check on him before calling her son and 911. “I started touching his face and he was kind of semi-conscious. I said, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK?’ He said, ‘Yeah I’m just really dizzy,’” Weeks said.

Gresham firefighters headed to the scene. They arrived quickly and took Steve to the hospital by ambulance.

“Steve said something; he was joking about when they got him up on the gurney. He said, ‘Well I hope you guys are going to stick around and mow my lawn,’ and they just laughed,” Weeks said.

With Steve on his way to the hospital, JoAnn and her son gathered a few items and got ready to meet him at the hospital.

“I got my purse and stuff, and I heard the lawn mower start and thought they must be putting it away,” Weeks said. She looked out the window and was surprised to see Erik Olson with Gresham Fire Department taking over mowing duty.

“I could not believe that he would do that. Those guys are unreal that they did that for us,” Weeks said.

“We were starting to load our rig up and I asked the driver, ‘Hey, where is Erik at?’ And he was like, ‘Erik is back cutting the grass,’” Lt. Jeffrey Hairston with Gresham Fire Dept. said.

“I just looked around and saw the lawn mower sitting there, and maybe a six-foot strip that he had started mowing. I thought this was an opportunity to help out a community member,” Olson said.

It was a small gesture that will have a lasting impact. “If you see an opportunity to make a difference for someone, take it,” Olson said.