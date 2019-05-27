Veterans for Peace host ‘Hometown Arlington West Memorial’ at USS Midway

Posted 10:41 AM, May 27, 2019

SAN DIEGO-- San Diego Veterans for Peace held their annual and respected "Hometown Arlington West Memorial" on the front lawn of the USS Midway Museum Monday.

Tabitha Lipkin tells us about the Memorial Day commemoration.

 

