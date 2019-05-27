× Tanker spill causes traffic jam on I-5 near Los Angeles

CASTAIC, Calif. — A tanker broke down Monday on the Golden State Freeway and began spilling hydrogen peroxide onto the road, forcing the California Highway Patrol to close all northbound lanes at the site and shutting down traffic flow for miles.

The incident, which shut down Interstate 5 between Parker Road and Templin Highway near Castaic, was reported around 2:25 p.m. and was backing up traffic to Hasley Canyon Road, according to the CHP.

The CHP also closed the northbound Lake Hughes onramp. A SigAlert was declared by the CHP just after 3 p.m.

The truck was carrying a load of hydrogen peroxide estimated to range between 4,200 and 4,500 gallons, the CHP reported. No storm drains have been affected by the spill.