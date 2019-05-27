Rep. Duncan Hunter says he had photo taken with dead combatant

RAMONA, Calif. — While discussing the pending case against a decorated Navy SEAL accused of war crimes, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) said he had a photo taken of himself next to a dead combatant, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is accused of several war crimes in Iraq, including murdering a teenage ISIS fighter and posing for a photo and performing his re-enlistment ceremony next to a dead body.

“A lot of us have done the exact same thing,” Hunter, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Saturday during a town hall meeting in Ramona.

Hunter said he had such a photo taken, but did not post it to social media or send it in a text message, according to the newspaper.

On Monday, the defense team submitted a motion to dismiss, citing prosecutorial conduct.

The trial was delayed last week and is now set for June 10.