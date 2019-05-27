× Pennsylvania man spreads positivity by offering free hugs to strangers

YORK, Pa. — John Beck is making it his mission to bring smiles to strangers’ faces, one hug at a time.

The Pennsylvania man said his cousin’s death three years ago put him on an emotional rollercoaster. “I was trying to think of something positive to get out of my depression, and a friend of mine — we got together and we came down to the square and we just decided to do free hugs,” Beck said.

It was then that Beck said he realized there was something special about embracing strangers with open arms.

“People were jumping out of their cars,” Beck said. “We probably got about 70 hugs; it was insane.”

Beck said this simple action, meant to help heal his pain, started to heal others. “When I first started doing this obviously it was therapy for myself,” he said. “Now I am helping people. It’s amazing, it feels good.”

According to Beck, he feels motivated by the stories people share when they meet him. “There’s so much negativity in the world and I want to give positivity back because we need it, especially these days,” he said.

“There was this one lady who started telling me a story how she’s 93 years old, never was married and never had any kids and had not been hugged in 30 years,” Beck said. “That was incredible. That really inspired me to keep doing this.”