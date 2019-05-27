One of Big Bear’s baby bald eagles has died

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — One of two baby bald eagles that a nest cam in Big Bear Lake has recorded since their hatching in April died Monday, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley.

The nonprofit reported the news Monday morning, saying hypothermia was the likely cause of death.

Friends of Big Bear Valley provided updates on the bald eagle nest for months as the mother, Jackie, prepared for the eaglets’ arrival. After the eaglets hatched, the nonprofit continued detailing their growth and progress on its website, held a contest to determine what the eaglets should be named and kept the nest livestream running.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, only 50% of bald eagles survive their first year of life. The cold snaps California has experienced late into the spring has made the chances of survival for Big Bear Lake’s eaglets — named Cookie and Simba by local schoolchildren — particularly difficult to predict.

A Sunday storm brought more snow to Big Bear Lake over Memorial Day weekend. “At 6 weeks old, the chicks are too big to fit completely under her, but have not finished growing their complete set of weatherproof feathers,” Friends of Big Bear Valley said when it announced Cookie’s death. The organization said the body will likely be covered by fresh nesting material as Simba continues to grow inside the nest.