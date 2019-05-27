Business owner believes same thieves are targeting tackle shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One day after seeing surveillance video of thieves raiding a tackle shop in Kearny Mesa, a Mission Bay tackle shop owner believes the same thieves were responsible for burglarizing his shop just a few months prior.

"The guys are dressed the same, they run around the same, they know exactly what they’re doing," said Steve Pinard, owner of Dana Landing Tackle Shop.

Pinard's shop was burglarized on March 1 by a few people with their hoods on, faces covered and wearing gloves. Surveillance video from San Diego Tackle Traders on Sunday shows similarly dressed suspects.

Pinard said the burglars stole 300 reels and about 11 fishing rods from his shop, while the co-owner at San Diego Tackle Traders said thieves took about 150 reels and 30 fishing rods. Both shops lost nearly $100,000 worth of products.

Pinard believes it’s the same people victimizing local tackle shops and hopes someone can help police identify them sooner rather than later.

"This is going to go on until these guys get caught," said Pinard.

So far, San Diego police haven’t said if the two recent burglaries are connected.