SAN DIEGO — A boy was reportedly attacked by a mountain lion or bobcat in a Rancho Peñasquitos canyon Monday, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 2:25 p.m. Monday near Park Village and Mannix roads, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The boy was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital, fire officials said. The extent of his injuries was not yet known.

