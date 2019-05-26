Watch: Thieves yank open tackle shop door, steal gear

SAN DIEGO — Surveillance video shows two people yank open the door of a local tackle shop and take off with stolen gear early Sunday.

The thieves used a crowbar to pry open the door of San Diego Tackle Traders on Convoy Court in Kearny Mesa around 4:30 a.m.

The intruders, who wore gloves, had their faces covered and hoods on, quickly moved through the room snatching up merchandise. An exact dollar amount was not immediately released, but the owners say the damage is significant.

“This is a massive loss to our small business,” the shop’s team wrote on Facebook.

“If you find a too good to be deal on new in box shimano, Penn, avet reels and a massive pile of used reels please let us know,” they added, fearing the stolen products will be pawned off.