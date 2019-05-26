× Volunteers make thousands of care packages for service members at USS Midway

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the USS Midway Sunday to make care packages for members of the military and first responders.

The volunteers filled thousands of care packages with food and household items in honor of Memorial Day, Military Appreciation Month and National Police Week. The goal of the volunteer event was to assemble 15,000 care packages, which will go to new Marine Recruit Depot and National Guardsmen graduates, as well as first responders.

“M&Ms, toilet paper—just the littlest things,” said army veteran Gary Sorley of the items going into the packages.

Sorley took his family to the USS Midway for Memorial Day weekend and jumped on the opportunity to pitch in. “It holds a more special place in my heart because I was on the other end of it,” Sorley said. “I know how much it means to them, and if you can do this it means a lot.”

According to retired marine lieutenant colonel and CEO of Operation Gratitude Kevin Schmiegel, the organization makes and delivers 525,600 care packages every year, all of which go to members of the military, first responders and new recruits.

“It’s not just a care package,” Schmiegel said. “It’s the expression of appreciation of millions of people across the country who appreciate their service and their sacrifices.”