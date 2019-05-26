President Trump spends day in Tokyo with Japanese PM

TOKYO — President Donald Trump honored Japan’s newly enthroned Emperor Monday and sat for trade- and security-focused talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a sunny outdoor ceremony at the Imperial Palace, Trump shook hands with Emperor Naruhito and his wife, engaging warmly as he became the first foreign leader to meet the new monarch. Later he reviewed a cordon of Japanese troops and greeted yellow-hatted schoolchildren waving flags.

Those were more formal occasions than the round of golf, sumo wrestling tournament and hibachi dinner the President enjoyed Sunday. In manners-conscious Japan, Trump’s interactions with the monarch and his wife were closely scrutinized.

His talks with Abe come after a Sunday tweet from Trump threw into question the leaders’ alignment on North Korea.

The business portion of the visit include a news conference and an imperial banquet, all meant to underscore strong U.S.-Japan ties. Trump and Abe participated in a joint press conference Monday to field questions from their discussions thus far.