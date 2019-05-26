× Ohio father admits toddler died after eating his drugs

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 40-year-old father admitted that his 1-year-old daughter died after eating his drugs, which she found in their Colerain Township home.

Prosecutors said Reagan Worthington died from swallowing fentanyl in January. Police also recovered heroin and meth that her father, Anthony Worthington, sold out of their home.

After first responders found the girl unresponsive and not breathing Jan. 4, Worthington asked his 15-year-old niece to flush a bag of meth down the toilet. According to prosecutors, an officer was able to recover the bag.

Worthington pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated trafficking, child endangering and evidence tampering.