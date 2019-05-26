Ohio father admits toddler died after eating his drugs

Posted 8:16 PM, May 26, 2019, by

Anthony Worthington pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Friday after his daughter died from consuming drugs found in their home.

CINCINNATI, Ohio  — A 40-year-old father admitted that his 1-year-old daughter died after eating his drugs, which she found in their Colerain Township home.

Prosecutors said Reagan Worthington died from swallowing fentanyl in January. Police also recovered heroin and meth that her father, Anthony Worthington, sold out of their home.

After first responders found the girl unresponsive and not breathing Jan. 4, Worthington asked his 15-year-old niece to flush a bag of meth down the toilet. According to prosecutors, an officer was able to recover the bag.

Worthington pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated trafficking, child endangering and evidence tampering.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.