DUI checkpoint in PB nets 9 arrests

SAN DIEGO — A DUI and license checkpoint set up in Pacific Beach by San Diego police netted nine arrests, authorities reported Sunday.

The checkpoint was set up at 2600 Ingraham St. and ran from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, SDPD Officer John Perdue said.

A total of 806 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, Perdue said. Police screened 544 vehicles and 13 drivers. Of those 13 drivers, nine were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police also issued two citations and impounded nine vehicles of the drivers who were arrested, Perdue said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, police said.