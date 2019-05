× Driver takes off after flipping Dodge Charger

SAN DIEGO — A Dodge Charger driver fled a crash Sunday morning after hitting two parked cars and flipping their own vehicle.

Police responded to the crash at about 3:30 a.m. in the City Heights area and were still looking for the driver Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed that the suspect was driving a red Dodge Charger, which rolled over after making contact with the other vehicles.