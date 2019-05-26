Beaches closed on Memorial Day over sewage contamination

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Just ahead of Memorial Day, San Diego County shut down some South Bay beaches over concerns that sewage-polluted rainwater will run into the ocean.

The beach closure, ordered Sunday after a day of scattered showers, was issued for all of Imperial Beach.

Signs warning that water may be contaminated with sewage will be in place at closed beaches until sampling shows the water is safe for recreational use, the county’s Department of Environmental Health said. Health officials say sewage and other ocean pollutants can lead to infection and illness.

The closures came after a morning rally near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where protesters urged officials in the US and Mexico to “Stop the Poop” — a reference to the untreated sewage that flows into the US from the Tijuana River Valley on rainy days.