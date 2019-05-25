Stan Lee’s former manager arrested, charged with elder abuse

LOS ANGELES — A man who claimed to be a manager and caretaker for Stan Lee has been charged with abusing the late Marvel Comics legend.

Keya Morgan was charged Friday with multiple counts of elder abuse, including alleged false imprisonment, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Superior Court told CNN. A $300,000 arrest warrant was issued for Morgan’s arrest, the spokesperson said.

CNN has reached out to Morgan for comment.

A memorabilia collector, Morgan reportedly became close to Lee after the death of his wife, Joan Lee, in 2017.

Before his death, Stan Lee was granted a temporary restraining order against Morgan that banned him from abusing, harassing or contacting Lee and required him to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

“Petitioner, along with law enforcement and Adult Protective Services, believes that Mr. Morgan is unduly influencing Mr. Lee and isolating him,” a petition for the restraining order, filed last June by Lee’s former attorney, Tom Lallas, stated.

At the time, Morgan denied the allegations.

“I have taken great care of Stan Lee for the past many years, and have never had a problem directly with Stan. I have a fantastic relationship with him for the past many years as he has stated countless times on the record and I literally saved his life once,” Morgan told TMZ. “I will 100% prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the allegations against me are false.”

Related: Collector Keya Morgan has an unusual path to the stars

Lee was the creator of dozens of iconic comic figures, including Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man and Black Panther.

CNN has reached out to Lee’s representatives for comment.