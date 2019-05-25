Pets get microchipped for free through May 31 at the Humane Society

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is offering free microchipping through the end of May at its vaccine clinics in celebration of Chip Your Pet Month.

According to the American Humane Society, an estimated 10 million pets are lost each year in the United States. Of those lost, only 15% of dogs and 2% of cats without identification tags or chips are found and returned to their owners.

The Humane Society says microchipping is one way it can provide peace of mind to pet owners, should they ever lose their pet. Though microchipping typically costs $15 per pet at San Diego Humane Society locations, this fee will be waived on select days through the end of May.

Pet owners can go to any of the three local Humane Society locations that provide vaccine clinics to get pets microchipped and must bring a form of government-issued photo identification with them. Though the microchipping procedure only takes a few seconds to complete, the vaccine clinics recommend that pet owners arrive early and expect the process to last approximately 30 minutes.

Microchipping will be available during the times listed at the following locations: