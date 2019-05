× Pedestrian badly hurt in crash on I-8

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured on the freeway near Grantville Saturday night.

Police were called to the crash around 8:30 p.m. at the westbound Interstate 8 on-ramp at Fairmount Ave. A pedestrian was hit and suffered a major head injury, California Highway Patrol confirms.

At least one lane of traffic was blocked nearby.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.