Neighbors warned to stay inside during Valley Center SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO — Officials warned neighbors in a Valley Center neighborhood to stay inside during an hours-long standoff Saturday.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department posted on Twitter early Saturday the incident occurred in the area of Lilac Knolls Road and warned neighbors to remain clear of the area.

1/2 Watch Commander: SWAT standoff in the area of Lilac Rd/Lilac Knolls Rd. in

Valley Center. If you live in the neighborhood, please STAY INSIDE, everyone

else please remain clear of the area. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 25, 2019

In an update, SDSO confirmed the standoff remained active.

UPDATE #3-Watch Commander: The SWAT standoff in Valley Center is still active. SWAT (SED) and Crisis Negotiations (CNT) deputies are on scene attempting to safely resolve the incident. Please continue to remain clear of Lilac Rd/Lilac Knolls Rd. Thank you. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 25, 2019

The circumstances leading up to the standoff were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.