Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash outside Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash east of Fallbrook, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. along East Mission Road, near the intersection with Willow Glen Road. Officers found the rider on the ground about 50 feet from the roadway, according to CHP’s incident log.

No other vehicles were mentioned, but a road sign reportedly was damaged.

A CHP dispatcher did not have additional information at the time of reporting.