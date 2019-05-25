Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash outside Fallbrook

Posted 5:35 PM, May 25, 2019, by

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash east of Fallbrook, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. along East Mission Road, near the intersection with Willow Glen Road. Officers found the rider on the ground about 50 feet from the roadway, according to CHP’s incident log.

No other vehicles were mentioned, but a road sign reportedly was damaged.

A CHP dispatcher did not have additional information at the time of reporting.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.