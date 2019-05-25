Man pulled from burning home near Spring Valley dies at hospital

SAN DIEGO — A man believed to be about 50 years old was pulled from a burning home in an unincorporated area of San Diego County near Spring Valley Saturday morning and later died at a hospital.

Deputies responded just after 3 a.m. to a report of a house fire at 118 Demona Place and upon arrival were told by a neighbor that a man he believed was about 50 lived at the location and may still be inside the home, according to Sgt. Kurt Carrie of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The home was secure and no one was answering the door, Currie said.

Firefighters from San Diego, San Miguel and Bonita arrived at the location and forced their way into the home as efforts to extinguish the fire began and a search for possible victims was initiated, Currie said.

A man was found in the living room and pulled from the home with unknown injuries. Firefighters began CPR on the victim, then transported him to UCSD Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m., Currie said.

The interior of the home was gutted by flames and arson investigators were called to the scene, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The name of the victim was not released.