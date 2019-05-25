× Hundreds of abortion law protesters march on Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of protesters gathered at a “Stop the Bans Rally and March” at Waterfront Park on Saturday morning.

The event was one of more than 400 that have taken place across the country this week in response to the abortion bans and restrictions passed by several states earlier this month. Chief among these is the new Alabama law that makes abortion illegal in almost all cases and imposes a 99-year prison sentence for doctors who perform abortions. Passed on May 15, the Alabama law is the strictest abortion law in the country.

Local Congresswoman Susan Davis was among those who spoke at Saturday’s rally. Once the rally ended, protesters took their signs to the streets.