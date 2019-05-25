20-year-old swimmer goes missing near Oceanside Pier

Posted 11:29 AM, May 25, 2019, by

A 20-year-old is presumed dead after he went missing in waters near the Oceanside Pier early Saturday, May 25, 2019

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 20-year-old man is presumed dead after going under the water at the Oceanside Pier early Saturday morning just as rescue personnel approached.

Oceanside police and fire personnel responded to a report of a man in the water on the north side of the Oceanside Pier shortly after 3:30 a.m. As a rescue boat and a police rescue swimmer drew near, the man — who was clinging to a pylon — let go and disappeared beneath the water, according to an Oceanside Fire Department news release.

Rescue personnel, including the U.S. Coast Guard, searched the area for several hours. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, according to Oceanside police.

