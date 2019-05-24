Woman seriously injured, 8 displaced in Point Loma apartment fire

SAN DIEGO — A woman was seriously injured Friday and eight people were displaced when a two-alarm blaze broke out at a two-story apartment complex in Point Loma, authorities said.

The blaze at the Harbor Villas apartments on Udall Street east of Nimitz Boulevard was reported around 7 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The fire broke out in a second-floor unit above a garage, Munoz said. Crews evacuated nearby homes and knocked the flames down within 15 minutes.

A woman rescued from the apartment unit was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, it was reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist six men and two women who were displaced by the blaze, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.