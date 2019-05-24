20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting teenage boy

SAN DIEGO — A man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy during an argument in the Linda Vista area, police said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 6:04 p.m. Thursday regarding a shooting in the 6500 block of Kelly Street, San Diego police Lt. Chris Tivanian said.

Before officers arrived, the victim, later identified as 16-year-old Carlos Valdovinos, was taken by friends to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, Tivanian said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined Valdovinos was outside a home on Kelly Street and got into an argument with a man in a vehicle, described as a tan or gold four-door sedan, then the gunman shot the victim and fled the scene, the lieutenant said.

Officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Andy Phonsongkham, later that evening, Tivanian said.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting or what led investigators to identify Phonsongkham as the suspected shooter.

Phonsongkham was booked into San Diego Central Jail around 4:25 a.m. Friday, where he was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, jail records said.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.