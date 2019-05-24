Oceanside man charged with murder in stabbing death

VISTA, Calif. — An Oceanside man who allegedly stabbed an acquaintance to death last weekend was charged with murder Friday.

Ferris Shawn Penson, 28, is accused in the killing of 32-year-old Armando Contreras Jr., Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said. Penson, who’s also charged with an allegation of using a knife in the killing, faces 26 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an apparent assault found Contreras lying on a sidewalk next to his car in the 400 block of Mission Avenue about 4 p.m. Sunday, suffering from a severe injury to his upper body, according to Bussey.

Before paramedics took him to Palomar Medical Center, Contreras identified Penson as the person who allegedly stabbed him.

The victim later died while undergoing emergency surgery.

Investigators concluded that Contreras was assaulted on North Clementine Street — the road on which Penson lives — before the victim got away, fleeing in a vehicle. After driving several miles, Contreras pulled over, got out of his car and collapsed, according to police.

Detectives arrested Penson at the Pala Casino on Tuesday afternoon.

The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim, who alternately lived in Vista and Tijuana, was unclear, Bussey said. No motive was disclosed for the stabbing.

Following his Friday afternoon arraignment, Penson was scheduled to return to court June 24 for a readiness conference.