OB pier reopens in time for Memorial Day weekend

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. — The Ocean Beach Pier reopened Friday after strong winter storms forced its temporary closure earlier this year.

The city closed the pier in January, determining that more than 2,200 feet of guard rail and electric, water and sewer lines needed significant repair or complete replacement. City workers began $309,000 worth of repairs in March, completing the renovations on time and $121,000 under budget.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell, whose district includes Ocean Beach, reopened the pier just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“It just wouldn’t be summer in San Diego without the Ocean Beach Pier so we made getting it fixed and reopened before Memorial Day a top priority,” Faulconer said. “The intensity of this year’s storms did a number on this treasured landmark, but the work we’ve completed ensures it will be safe for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The pier opened in 1966 and attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually.

City officials are in the process of drafting a plan to evaluate and make permanent repairs to the bridge; the plan is due to be released later this year, according to the mayor’s office.

The pier is the second longest on the west coast and the longest concrete pier in the world, according to the city.

“Many thanks to Mayor Faulconer and the wonderful city staff who repaired our Ocean Beach Pier so we can have it open for Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer,” Campbell said. “We are grateful for this landmark pier and the beautiful sights of our oceanfront that we are able to enjoy because of it.”