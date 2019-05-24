Morning blaze damages spa in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — A blaze broke out early Friday morning and damaged a spa in the Hillcrest area, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a single- story building on Fourth Avenue just south of Washington Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatch supervisor Brent Peterson said.

Firefighters responded to the scene, located flames coming from an electrical room in the business and knocked down the flames within 30 minutes, Peterson said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

