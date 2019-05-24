‘He’s not dead, he’s just sleeping’: Napping dog causes some concern for locals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Hudson the husky may not know a lot of tricks, but he does do a pretty convincing "play dead."

The dog is frequently worrying customers at Rick's Automotive because of where he chooses to nap.

A pile of fur, looking lifeless on the driveway, makes people passing by worry Hudson is dead.

"I had second thoughts like well, maybe I better make sure he's OK," one customer told WQAD.

But maybe the customer isn't always right.

We don't need the coroner - dog dad and mechanic Dustin Trimble can confirm it.

"He's not dead. He's just sleeping. He likes the sun," Trimble said.

That comes as a sigh of relief for customers.

"He's alive and well, and he just likes to sunbathe without a swimming suit," Hudson lover Kay Wilson said.

Hudson is a two-year-old Siberian Husky. The only thing he loves more than the customers is the sun.

"He's usually laying here, out there, or he's out back by the fence," Trimble said.

Everyday Dustin's at work, so is Hudson.

"He might have a little bit of a following, I guess," Trimble said.