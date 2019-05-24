Gulls lose in overtime, series tied

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls allowed a goal by Daniel Carr six minutes, one second into the second overtime to lose to the Chicago Wolves, 2-1, Friday evening in Game 4 of the American Hockey League’s Western Conference finals tying the series at two games a piece.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be played Saturday, the last of the series to be played at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Three of the four games of the series have been decided by one goal.

Boyle stops 42 shots but we fall in double OT. Series tied 2-2. Game 5 tomorrow in San Diego, be there. #FlightToTheCup | #LetsGoGulls pic.twitter.com/fdKjMOpHwR — x- San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) May 25, 2019

The Gulls tied the score with 16:24 left in regulation on Justin Kloos’ shot from the right faceoff circle. Jack Kopacka and Jacob Larsson were credited with the assists.

Gulls defenseman Jaycob Megna received a double-minor for high- sticking 53 seconds into the first overtime, but they were able to hold the Wolves scoreless on the four-minute power-play.

The Gulls went on the power play 7:42 into the first overtime when Chicago center Cody Glass was called for hooking, but were unable to score.

The Gulls led in shots in the first overtime, 17-5. Both teams took three shots in the second overtime. The Gulls were outshot, 44-41, thanks to a 16-3 disadvantage in the second period.

The Wolves opened the scoring 4:17 into the second period when defenseman Griffin Reinhart put a shot from between the faceoff circles past Kevin Boyle.

The scoring sequence began with Chicago center Gage Quinney knocked a loose puck along the right wing boards in its offensive zone to Keegan Kolesar, who passed to Tomas Hyka in the right faceoff circle. Hyka then passed to Reinhart.

The goal was Reinhart’s first of the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs.

Gulls right wing Corey Tropp and Wolves defenseman Zach Whitecloud each received five-minute major penalties for their fight at 1:08 of the first period before a crowd announced at 12,147, the largest of the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs.

Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Walton, a San Diego native, dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff.